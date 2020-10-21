A holographic Wisin can be brought into homes during the Latin Billboards

2020’s virtual turn with COVID-19 is giving us futuristic vibes. The 2020 Latin Billboard Awards, originally scheduled in April will take place on Oct. 21 in person in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center.

There will be a limited amount of people in the stadium, however, the awards show will look much like one that took place pre-pandemic — truly a fright night.

Hosted by Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, there will be live performances from the Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio among others.

There will be a twist, though, in the form of a special holographic appearance in the home audience’s living room from none other than the Puerto-Rican music icon, Wisin.

This unique feature is thanks to a new partnership between the Latin Billboards, Verizon and NBCUniversal, where “viewers will have access to this special augmented reality experience.”

It gets even more high-tech. During the broadcast, the audience can use their gadgets to scan an NBCU code, which will appear on their TV screens and will unlock the ‘immersive, volumetric AR hologram experience’ that will bring Wisin right into the living room.

Talk about living in the movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st century.

Billboard announced earlier this month that Bad Bunny and Ozuna had 14 nominations each, with both up for “Artist of the Year,” and Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG in the running for “Album of the Year.” J Balvin has 11 nominations, with his album COLORES also up for “Album of the Year.”

Jeff Mayzurk, Telemundo’s executive vice president of operations and technology told USA TODAY that “it’s almost like producing separate four shows,” as five stages were constructed to follow safety measures and mitigate the risk of performers contracting the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Additionally, the stages will be sanitized between performances and there will be an in-house medical team with each one too. Another team will be at the red carpet for arrivals, but the crew will be smaller since producers will be heavily using video and graphics for backdrops.

Traditionally, those sets were handled with bulky pieces of equipment and would be rushed on and off the stage.

With all these measures, they believe there won’t be any viruses haunting them, but it still seems like a performance that will leave us spooked.