The Hero We Needed in 2020, Nathan Apodaca, has Covid-19

2020 is the year that won’t stop being sad. Nathan Apodaca, the TikToker whose viral video of himself on a skateboard drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry listening to Fleetwood Mac captured the world’s heart, has contracted COVID-19.

Fear not though, for until now, he’s said on social media that he is doing good.

His rags to riches story has taken him to new places and he’s been recently traveling often. His fiancée, Estela Chavez, also tested positive for coronavirus.

TMZ reported on Monday, Dec. 14, that the pair tested positive after coming back from Los Angeles, when they started to experience symptoms.

Later on Instagram, Apodaca, popularly known as doggface208 posted his positive test, with the caption: “Dis Bitch got me plz send prayers.”

Like the true hero we all know and love, he later posted a reel of himself on brand, dancing to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Since the diagnosis, Apodaca has also continued to stay active on social media, creating more videos of himself dancing.

His overnight viral fame has granted him a new car, thousands of dollars in donations, and a chance to live in his own home, after spending some time living in a trailer park.

He was also able to meet and be in a commercial alongside Snoop Dogg.

The fateful day of the TikTok was Sept. 25, when his car battery died and he decided to use his longboard to get to his job.

In his short three months of his fame, Apodaca has done things he never would have imagined, but has stayed true and humble as can be, telling the Washington Post that the best thing for him was “being able to bless my mom and my dad.”

Though he has COVID-19, we hope he’ll come out stronger on the other end.