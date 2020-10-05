The Hero 2020 needed: Nathan Apodaca, The unproblematic TikToker

Nathan Apodaca whose now better known on the Internet as 420doggface208 said his car battery died one day when he was trying to get to work. So, Apodaca took his other set of wheels to work in Idaho Falls, Idaho, but he couldn’t forget his Cran-Raspberry Ocean Spray.

What unfolded on his way to work is just what everyone in the world needed on what feels like the tenth year of 2020.

As Apodaca longboarded down a street minding his business and drinking his Ocean Spray, he filmed himself on TikTok listening to and then joining on a verse to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

“It's only right that you should play the way you feel it.”

After he posted the video, it quickly went viral and quite literally broke the internet.

Before Apodaca’s jaunt, “Dreams,” by Fleetwood Mac was definitively a classic, but now that his TikTok has 4.2 million likes, it and the band have received newfound popularity.

Fleetwood Mac’s album ‘Rumours’ has seen a spike in streams, and continues to do so almost a week after Apodaca’s post.

Fleetwood Mac streams continue to rise following @doggface208's viral video sipping juice and listening to “Dreams.”



In honor of his post, the band’s co-founder, Mick Fleetwood, created a TikTok account solely to recreate the viral video featuring the song. He also added a final touch, setting the scene with some rain to truly capture the essence of a calm, relaxing afternoon with the perfect theme song.

The creative genius captioned his post: “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

The band even tweeted about their adoration for the video that is now a mood for people across social media. It has since turned into a challenge called #dogfacechallenge — in honor of Apodaca’s TikTok name. It involves emulators hopping on a skateboard chugging some Ocean Spray vibing to the tune of “Dreams.”

One clever, pumpkin-loving, creator decided to spice things up in honor of the beginning of the Fall spooky season.

Apodaca himself was born and raised in Idaho and is of Mexico and Northern Arapaho descent. He works at a potato warehouse.

According to KTVB, his video has now been watched over 18 million times on TikTok and other social media platforms.

It was his family that got him on TikTok, and they that started texting him and asking if he saw the number of shares on the video.

“I don't feel any different, to be honest. I'm just doing me,” said Apodaca.

With that, he’s cemented himself as the hero 2020 needs and is currently living rent-free on the Internet. Doggface208 is here to let us know we’re gonna be okay.

Apodaca has also since received over $10,000 in donations, of which, he gave $5,000 to his mom and says he will be using the rest to put towards housing currently because he lives in an RV at the moment.

As any modern-day progressive hero, his message to his new following is another that hasn’t been heard enough this year.

“We’re all one... Everybody needs to stop the hate,” he said.