WHO warned that by July 2022, 70% of the world's population should be vaccinated

On Wednesday, the WHO announced that 70% of the global population must be vaccinated by the beginning of July 2022. This was announced by General Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Adhanom appealed to countries and set a mid-year deadline. "I want governments, industry and civil society to work with us on a campaign that aims for 70 percent vaccine coverage in all countries by this date," the WHO director said.

Specifically, he has referred "to leaders of rich countries" and manufacturers "to learn the lessons of alpha, beta, gamma, delta and now omicron" and work together to achieve such a goal. "This is the time to overcome short-term nationalism and protect populations and economies against future variants by ending global vaccine inequality."

Adhanom also lamented that the WHO's proposed target of reaching 40% of the world's population vaccinated by the end of 2021 has not been met.

New treatments and more vaccines

"Ending health inequity remains the key to ending the pandemic," the director argued during his speech and warned that it is possible for new variants to evade measures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or to previous infection.

"Any new vaccine update potentially means a new supply shortage, so it is important that we focus on increasing the supply of locally manufactured supply to help end this pandemic and prepare for future ones," he said.

Likewise, Tedros also underpinned his goal of ensuring that new treatments to tackle Covid-19 "are available in all countries" by 2022. "And to ensure that people are put on treatment at the optimal time, we need to get testing everywhere," the WHO director general said.

All in all, the WHO director general was optimistic that, in his opinion, 2022 "could be the year when we not only end the acute stage of the pandemic, but also chart a path towards stronger health security."