Vax Up, Philly: The one-of-a-kind event heading all over Philadelphia

If you did not get vaccinated just yet, you might want to check out a socially-distant, COVID-safe event that's happening all over Philly this weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Vax Up, Philly, a community-organized event and parade that is hitting the streets of Philly to help residents get vaccinated.

The upcoming event has been developed by Radio Kismet, along with Jefferson Health and Streets Dept., in hopes of bringing residents together.

The gathering takes place at 11 a.m. at FDR Park, located at 1500 Pattison Avenue and South Broad Streets, and will end towards North Philadelphia. There will be stops along the way and a press conference in front of Dilworth Park.

The parade will travel around multiple parts of the city, including the Southeast Asian Market, and Philadelphia Options Industry Council (OIC).

The Jefferson Mobile Community Vaccination Program will partake in the distribution of vaccines. They are hopeful residents will come to the event and receive free vaccinations in effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Jefferson’s mobile vans will be distributing Pfizer and J & J vaccines.

Since July 2021, cases of the coronavirus have spiked due to the contagious Delta variant strain.

Some cities, like Philadelphia, were driven to reinstate their mask mandate to bring numbers back down. Many restaurants in Philly are also taking a stance and asking customers to show vaccine cards to confirm their vaccinated status and be served.

Dozens of businesses and local artists, including Amir ‘The Bul Bey’ Richardson, the Philadelphia 76ers dance team, and local band Snacktime Philly will be in attendance. There will be free events, live music, and giveaways for everyone who wants to take part in the festivities.

City leaders are also behind the parade and are encouraging locals to get the jab so the city can get back to normal.

“We have to do this now, lest the virus wreak further havoc on the people of our city, our local businesses, and hospitals,” Sandra E. Brooks, executive vice president and chief community health equity officer at Thomas Jefferson University told Street Depts. “Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for all of us.”

Children over 12 years old are also encouraged to take part and receive their vaccine just in time for the new school year.

According to the New York Times, as of Aug. 17, 2021 there have been 301 new cases. There is also a 6% positivity rate within the city.

Data also shows that the city’s seven-day average is 2,003. Around 1,305 of Philadelphians are currently hospitalized due to being affected by the coronavirus.

Vax Up, Philly organizers are hopeful that locals will come out to the event, get the jab, and celebrate.

For more information on Vax Up, Philly, visit their website.

If you would like to know more about the COVID-19 vaccine, don't hesitate to check out https://www.vaccines.gov/