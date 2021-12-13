In the United States, 1 in 100 older adults have died from COVID

Although since the beginning of the pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, it was known that older adults, especially those with marked comorbidities, would be one of the most vulnerable groups to the effects of the coronavirus, the high mortality figures, despite the Vaccines, raise more doubts than certainties about the strategies and measures that have been taken in the United States to protect this population.

Close to exceeding 800 thousand deaths from COVID-19, 75% of these deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or over, regardless of whether they have been protected or prioritized to receive anticovid vaccines before anyone else.

The US confirmed Covid deaths exceeds 800,000

Killed 1 of every 100 Americans over age 65

Killed 1 of every 415 Americans.https://t.co/kaFJNo7WVN by @juliebosman @albertsun @amy_harmon

~300,000 deaths well after US vaccine rollout pic.twitter.com/ghdYZmcp0K — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 13, 2021

The numbers

Taking in account an investigation by The New York Times, the United States is close to reaching a negative milestone with the percentage of deaths among adults 65 and older, where 1 in 100 people have lost the battle to COVID-19.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, in the last two months, with more than 1,200 deaths per day, the proportion of deaths in older people has increased again. This, despite the fact that the elderly group is one of those that continues to restrict their normal activities to a greater extent, in addition to the fact that many already have three doses of the vaccine, (at least 87% according to the CDC).

Unlike the majority of deaths in the summer, which were especially concentrated in the south of the country, since the beginning of October they have spread more rapidly throughout the country, especially in states such as Pennsylvania, Texas and Michigan.

Right now, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death among Americans 65 and older, after heart disease and cancer. About 13% of all deaths in this segment of the population, since the beginning of 2020, are attributed to the virus, a higher percentage than that of diabetes, accidents, Alzheimer's or dementia.

Is isolation a solution?

Hospitals in the Midwest and Southwest, as well as New England, have again increased their occupancy levels due to the high influx of patients this month, especially the unvaccinated.

The expansion of the delta variant, as well as the arrival of the new omicron, at a time when children, young people and adults under 60 have relaxed many of the self-protection measures, increases the stress of the adult population that is forced to isolating themselves, thus neglecting their mental health and monitoring other pathologies unrelated to the virus, which increases in them the feeling that they are not being taken into account in the midst of this pandemic.

Despite the fact that in some settings it has been considered that these deaths would have occurred in any way due to the age of the people, it has been the pre-existing pathologies and the vanguard infections that have influenced beyond the date of birth of the patients , who due to the restrictions and saturation of the health centers have had to neglect the correct care of special medical conditions acquired previously.