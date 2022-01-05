Advertisement

Select Philly museums begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine

A number of museums in Philadelphia have instated or are planning to instate a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A number of museums in Philadelphia have instated or are planning to instate a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Select Philly museums begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine

A collection of museums in Philadelphia have recently made the decision to require COVID-19 vaccination for their patrons.

by nigelt
 01/05/2022 - 17:16
in
A number of museums in Philadelphia have instated or are planning to instate a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
A number of museums in Philadelphia have instated or are planning to instate a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By Andrew Kolba
January 05, 2022

As the City of Philadelphia moves towards a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for patrons seeking to eat and drink indoors, other industries are making the move as well.

In Philly, another industry showcasing a shift towards vaccine mandates is museums, as some locations are beginning to require full vaccination status.

Unlike locations like eateries and bars, the decision to require vaccination among museum patrons is not mandated by the government, but more so a decision made by individual entities.

Penn Museum announced its vaccination requirement as early as Dec. 17, 2021, citing the city’s mandate for indoor dining as behind the decision. 

Its mandate has already begun and requires patrons five years and older to provide proof of vaccination.

A collection of museums in addition to Penn have begun the transition. Included are the Barnes’ Foundation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the Mütter Museum.

Once these museums’ vaccine mandates go into effect, adult patrons should carry photo I.D., such as a driver’s license or student I.D., in addition to their proof of vaccination.

The date in which individual mandates go into effect vary:

  • The Museum of the American Revolution - mandate starts Jan. 10
  • Mütter Museum - mandate starts Jan. 10
  • The Please Touch Museum - mandate starts after Jan. 17
  • The Barnes Foundation - mandate starts Jan. 21
  • The Philadelphia Museum of Art - mandate starts Jan. 24
  • The Woodmere Museum of Art - mandate already instated
  • Penn Museum - mandate already instated
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Philadelphia museums
VACCINE MANDATE
Covid-19 Vaccine

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Health

The FEMA-run testing site will operate at the Cibotti Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia. Screenshot: Google Earth
Amid Philly hospital stress, FEMA opens COVID-19 testing site in Southwest
The United States set a global record for most positive COVID cases in a single day on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
U.S. sets global record with over 1 million new COVID cases
La nueva variante IHU tiene 46 mutaciones. Foto: Twitter
French scientists discover new COVID-19 variant
The pandemic would become endemic with the omicron variant. Photo: Pixabay
The end of the pandemic: What is an endemic and how is it different from what we're experiencing now?
AL DIA News
AL DIA News