Select Philly museums begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine

As the City of Philadelphia moves towards a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for patrons seeking to eat and drink indoors, other industries are making the move as well.

In Philly, another industry showcasing a shift towards vaccine mandates is museums, as some locations are beginning to require full vaccination status.

Unlike locations like eateries and bars, the decision to require vaccination among museum patrons is not mandated by the government, but more so a decision made by individual entities.

Penn Museum announced its vaccination requirement as early as Dec. 17, 2021, citing the city’s mandate for indoor dining as behind the decision.

Its mandate has already begun and requires patrons five years and older to provide proof of vaccination.

A collection of museums in addition to Penn have begun the transition. Included are the Barnes’ Foundation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the Mütter Museum.

Once these museums’ vaccine mandates go into effect, adult patrons should carry photo I.D., such as a driver’s license or student I.D., in addition to their proof of vaccination.

The date in which individual mandates go into effect vary: