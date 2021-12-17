Pfizer vaccine does not produce immune response in children aged 2 to 5 years old

"If the revised strategy works, we would have a uniform three-dose vaccine approach for all ages," Jansen said on a conference call with investors and analysts on Friday, according to information disclosed by The New York Times.

Pfizer's head of vaccine research, Kathrin Jansen, said the company planned to apply for authorization to give a third dose of the vaccine in children, instead of the two doses originally planned.

This Friday, Pfizer/BioNTech Laboratories reported that the dose of its Covid-19 vaccine being administered to children aged 2 to 5 years has not produced a strong immune response as expected.





The labs, which together developed the Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccine, said they would now test a third low dose of the coronavirus vaccine in children aged 6 months to under 5 years. But they do not plan to test a higher dose of the vaccine in children between 2 and 5 years of age.

"The goal here is to understand the protective potential of the third dose," said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.

The 3-microgram dose used in minors did prove effective for children aged 6 months to 2 years, as their immune response was similar to that of 16- to 25-year-olds.

Currently, Pfizer/BioNTech is developing a trial with children under 5 years of age, who will receive 3 micrograms of the vaccine two months after their second dose. The labs also plan to evaluate a third dose of 10 micrograms, one-third of the adult dose, in children aged 5 to 12 years.

These changes have already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to a statement released by the companies today.