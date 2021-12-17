Pfizer vaccine does not produce immune response in children aged 2 to 5 years old

This Friday, Pfizer/BioNTech Laboratories reported that the dose of its Covid-19 vaccine being administered to children aged 2 to 5 years has not produced a strong immune response as expected.
Pfizer's head of vaccine research, Kathrin Jansen, said the company planned to apply for authorization to give a third dose of the vaccine in children, instead of the two doses originally planned.
"If the revised strategy works, we would have a uniform three-dose vaccine approach for all ages," Jansen said on a conference call with investors and analysts on Friday, according to information disclosed by The New York Times.
The labs, which together developed the Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccine, said they would now test a third low dose of the coronavirus vaccine in children aged 6 months to under 5 years. But they do not plan to test a higher dose of the vaccine in children between 2 and 5 years of age.
"The goal here is to understand the protective potential of the third dose," said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.
The 3-microgram dose used in minors did prove effective for children aged 6 months to 2 years, as their immune response was similar to that of 16- to 25-year-olds.
Currently, Pfizer/BioNTech is developing a trial with children under 5 years of age, who will receive 3 micrograms of the vaccine two months after their second dose. The labs also plan to evaluate a third dose of 10 micrograms, one-third of the adult dose, in children aged 5 to 12 years.
These changes have already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to a statement released by the companies today.
