Pfizer announces that its vaccine is effective in children under 12 years of age

The first results of a trial that studied whether the vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer and BioNTech is effective in children under 12 years of age are promising. According to the company, the injection is effective in children between five and 11 years old.

Its immune response is "robust," according to data from 2,200 minors that participated in the study.

Two doses of 10 milligrams each were administered. It is the third part of what is inoculated to adolescents and adults. As in the elderly, 21 days also elapsed between the two vaccinations. The side effects are also comparable to those suffered by people between 16 and 25 years old.

The level of antibodies in children between the ages of five and 11 were as strong as that of adolescents and young adults. The results come amid the rise of pediatric cases of the disease across the United States. Since July, the increase has been 240%.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expects the vaccine to be licensed soon. So far, the vaccine is cleared by the FDA only for ages 12 and older.

The next study, which evaluates the effectiveness of injections in children between six months and five years, is scheduled to have results by the end of October.