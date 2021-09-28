Advertisement

HHM 2021

New York health care workers would rather lose their jobs than get vaccinated

Health workers in New York must be vaccinated to continue working. Photo: Getty Images. 

Health workers in New York must be vaccinated to continue working. Photo: Getty Images. 

New York health care workers would rather lose their jobs than get vaccinated

Health care workers in New York may lose their jobs if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

by Erika Ardila
 09/28/2021 - 22:14
in
Health workers in New York must be vaccinated to continue working. Photo: Getty Images. 
Health workers in New York must be vaccinated to continue working. Photo: Getty Images. 

By Erika Ardila
September 28, 2021

The deadline set by state authorities in New York for unvaccinated health care workers to receive at least their first dose of covid-19 vaccine expired Monday.
 
By not getting vaccinated, thousands of health care workers risk losing their jobs. 
 
New York currently has one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country that does not include, for example, exemptions for those who do not want to receive the shot for religious reasons, which is why it has already been challenged in court.
 
Last Wednesday some 70.000 hospital workers out of the 450.000 registered in New York were unvaccinated, according to figures published by the local press.
 
Last July 28th, then Governor Andrew Cuomo established mandatory vaccination as a condition of employment for health care workers, teachers and support staff. This measure was necessary to address the spread of the coronavirus driven by the delta variant.
 
"Our health heroes led the battle against the virus and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine", said Cuomo, who also encouraged mandatory vaccination of school teachers and encouraged private businesses to make vaccination a requirement for admitting customers to their premises.
 
This policy has been upheld by New York's new governor, Kathy C. Hochul, who warned last Friday that she may hire temporary workers from the Philippines or Ireland to fill vacancies left by unvaccinated workers.
 
Deborah Conrad, a health aide who works in the western region of the state, told the New York Times that her reluctance is in response to vaccine side effects she claims to have seen that are at odds with the scientific consensus.
 
"It's not that I don't want to keep doing my job. It's that I'm not allowed to keep doing my job", Conrad said.
 
Some health care workers reject the mandate as violating their individual freedoms, while others argue that because they have already been infected with the coronavirus, they already have natural immunity to the virus. It should be noted that experts have warned that this type of protection is insufficient.
 
The New York Department of Labor issued a document warning that workers who lose their jobs because they do not want to be vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance unless they have a doctor's order to back them up.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
COVID-19
new york
health

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Health

A healthcare worker displays a Sputnik V vaccine, at a Polyclinic, on July 31, 2021 in Gurugram, India. Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Sputnik V and other banned travel vaccines
Dr. Jose Russo, the Director of the Fox Chase Breast Cancer Research Lab. Photo: AL DÍA Archives. 
Dr. Jose Russo, respected longtime physician-scientist and cancer researcher, dies
The CDC approved a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine. Photo: DepositPhotos
CDC advisors recommend third dose of Pfizer vaccine
Aprueban refuerzo de vacuna Pfizer contra COVID-19 para mayores de 65 años. Foto: Getty Images
FDA Approves a third dose of Pfizer for people 65 and older
AL DIA News
AL DIA News