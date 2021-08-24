Advertisement

Ivermectin and COVID-19: "You are not a horse, you are not a cow," insists the FDA

As the world fights to vaccine against COVID, antivaccines look for alternative treatment. Foto: Pixabay

Thousands of people turn to the antiparasitic to cure COVID-19.

by Juliana Bedoya
 08/24/2021 - 01:30
By Juliana Bedoya
August 24, 2021

Since the pandemic began, the use of certain medicines to "cure" COVID-19 has become popular. One of these was ivermectin treatment, which is used in both animals and humans to treat parasites.

For this reason, while the FDA itself approved the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19, it sent a strong message through social networks to the millions of anti-vaccines in the country. “You are not a horse, you are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it ”.

This is because while the infections by the delta variant grow, thousands of people are turning to ivermectin for veterinary use to "treat" the coronavirus.

Although at the beginning of the pandemic it was speculated that both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, usually used to treat malaria -a tropical disease transmitted by mosquitoes-, could be an effective treatment and some experimental studies were carried out, the results were not strong enough to say it was.

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the FDA have not approved any of these drugs for COVID, and even in recent weeks more in-depth studies debunk that evidence from the first months.

However, in some Latin American countries, and even in India, ivermectin is widely prescribed to treat mild and moderate cases of COVID-19. According to a New York Times report, while some scientists welcome the treatment, others believe that if it is effective, it would require very high doses, dangerous for humans. The same doses used to treat cattle

And that's exactly where the FDA's message makes sense, as thousands of Americans, mostly anti-vaccine, are taking veterinary ivermectin to prevent and treat coronavirus, putting their health at serious risk.

Dr. Peter Hotez, professor of pediatric molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, points to a clear relation between anti-vaccines and those who advocate the use of drugs that are neither tested nor approved for the treatment of COVID-19.


Along with Dr. Hoetz, Dr. Frank Courmier, an intensive care physician in Louisiana, one of the states hardest hit by this new coronavirus outbreak, told CBS correspondent David Begnaud how he has been attacked by relatives of COVID patients in ICU to be treated with ivermectin.

For now, the message from the FDA is clear: ivermectin in human doses is used to treat diseases caused by parasites such as rosacea or lice. “Never use animal medicine on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans. "

