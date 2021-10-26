First Spanish-language Medicare plan search engine launched

On Oct. 26, the launch of a new Spanish-language online plan finder to help customers compare and enroll in Medicare Advantage plans was announced. Individuals will be able to use the platform beginning with annual Fall enrollment.

The tool, developed by Medicare insurance agency Anhelo, is the first of its kind to offer Latino seniors a personalized, 100% in-language Medicare plan comparison experience. The resource was developed based on feedback from Medicare beneficiaries and was specifically designed to meet the underserved needs of Spanish-speaking consumers.

The new search engine is intended to be a solution to the problems faced by Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries, since, according to a survey conducted by Anhelo, nearly 70% of potential Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries said they had little or little knowledge of Medicare.

"We have created an online Spanish-language Medicare plan finder to help beneficiaries be able to compare and enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. This tool is extremely powerful," Sheyla Benitez, Anhelo's Director of Customer Service, told Solo Dinero.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries were less likely to compare their Medicare plan options during the Annual Enrollment Period than other racial/ethnic groups surveyed, with only one in five beneficiaries comparing plans.

This tool is available across all devices and will allow users to make a comparison of plan costs and benefits among some of the largest Medicare Advantage plan companies, including vision and dental coverage.