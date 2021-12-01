First case of the Omicron variant confirmed in the United States

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to CNN that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the first confirmed case of the variant Omicron coronavirus in the state of California.

Dr. Fauci, in addition to confirming the case of infection, said the person was fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster. The patient returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22, he said in the interview.

"The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa, in November and tested positive on Nov. 29," Fauci said at the White House press briefing.

That individual, Fauci said, is isolated and people close to him were contacted and have, "so far," all tested negative.

During the press conference Fauci reiterated that it was a "matter of time" before the first U.S. case of Omicron was detected, and repeated calls for Americans to get vaccinated and receive booster shots.

The Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in California and San Francisco confirmed that the case was caused by the omicron variant, with genomic sequencing performed at the University of California, San Francisco, and confirmed by the CDC.