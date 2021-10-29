FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children 5 to 11 years of age.

This move generates great anticipation among millions of families seeking to protect their youngest children. Approximately 28 million children would be eligible to receive Pfizer's pediatric dose, which contains one-third of the adult dose, with two injections three weeks apart.

Following FDA approval, only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would be required to approve full use of the vaccine. With this latest approval, which is expected in the next few days, children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States could begin vaccination on Wednesday, November 3rd. The first children would be fully protected by Christmas.