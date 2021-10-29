Advertisement

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old

Children between 5 and 11 years old can be vaccinated with Pfizer. Photo: Pixnio

Children under 12 years of age may be vaccinated beginning November 3rd.

by Erika Ardila
 10/29/2021 - 21:37
By Erika Ardila
October 29, 2021
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children 5 to 11 years of age.
 
This move generates great anticipation among millions of families seeking to protect their youngest children. Approximately 28 million children would be eligible to receive Pfizer's pediatric dose, which contains one-third of the adult dose, with two injections three weeks apart.
 
Following FDA approval, only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would be required to approve full use of the vaccine. With this latest approval, which is expected in the next few days, children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States could begin vaccination on Wednesday, November 3rd. The first children would be fully protected by Christmas.

 

Pfizer says a clinical trial showed that its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children, even with a one-third dose, and the company expects this lower dose to reduce the risk of any side effects.
 
While the risk of severe COVID-19 is lower in children than in adults, cases have been reported among those aged five to 11 years, with more than 8.300 hospitalizations, a third of which required intensive care. And nearly 100 deaths, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told the advisory panel.
 
"The infections have caused the closure of many schools and disrupted children's education and socialization", he added.
 
"I want to acknowledge the fact that there are strong feelings" in the public for and against vaccination, Marks said. He added that the discussion would be about the scientific data, "not about vaccination orders, which belong to other agencies outside the FDA."
 
