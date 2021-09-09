COVID-19: Vaccination will be mandatory for federal employees

This Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new measures to try to expand the number of vaccinations against COVID-19, amid the increase in infections from the delta variant that continues spreading in the country.

According to the president, the Department of Labor is preparing the mandate that would order all companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate or test their workers against the coronavirus weekly.

Likewise, the measure covers all federal employees and contractors who will need to be vaccinated or could face penalties, including losing their jobs.

Another group within Biden's mandate are the at least 17 million healthcare workers who work in institutions and hospitals where Medicaid and Medicare services are provided.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," said Biden during his speech referring to the 80 million Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, even with all the incentives and reliefs that have been offered.

Although since the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, some of the large companies began to require their workers to have the COVID-19 vaccine, with this new government decision it is sought that not only those who do not have vaccinated do so, but those who have the incomplete scheme, get the second dose.

"Our overall goal here is to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans," said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. "We want to reduce that number, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and allow our children to go to school safely," she added.

Only 53% of Americans are considered to be fully vaccinated, a low figure considering the availability of vaccines in the country.

In recent weeks, new cases of COVID-19 have remained at an average of 140,000 per day, 300% more than in the same period of the previous year, and the daily death toll has remained around a thousand.