COVID-19: Test kits are in short supply due to high demand

The speed of spread of omicron and the requirement to present a proof to be able to carry out different activities within and outside the country, has generated a growing shortage of these products that during the first days of the year have become essential items.

The large chain pharmacies, where the tests were normally purchased, have practically no units available and users have had to go to resale on social networks, where the reliability and security of the tests are not guaranteed, but given the need and urgency is the only alternative available to them, and yet they are not easy to locate.

"I know COVID testing remains frustrating, but we are making improvements. In the last two weeks we have stood up federal testing sites all over this country — and we are adding more each day. Google “COVID test near me” to find the nearest site where you can get a test,” President Joe Biden wrote midweek on his Twitter account, who also announced that he would provide 500 million free tests at home in the coming days.

But despite federal efforts, the lack of testing continues to create chaos and many people prefer to venture into virtual markets and avoid waiting in long lines in the cold to access one of these.

Online market convulsed

According to Forbes magazine, websites like NowInStock, HotStock, and ZooLert, which track reruns of items at different online retail stores, have listed home test kits among their most popular items.

Also, according to Bloomberg and CBS News, the social media accounts "SupplyNinja" and "Wario64", which help people search for refills of hard-to-find electronics like the Playstation 5, now send updates and alerts on where to find the latest test refills for coronavirus.

For its part, it is reported that the prices for some of the kits with home tests for COVID went up into a range from US $ 24.50 to US $ 69.99.

Restricted sale

In mid-December, major retailers such as CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, and Walmart began limiting sales of these home test kits due to high demand and inventory limitations, as more people were looking to get tested sooner and during the December holidays.

Resale

After the trips and end-of-the-year meetings, it is not easy for Americans these days to get tested for COVID. Added to the skyrocketing demand, caused by the dramatic increase in infections and being a requirement for, among other things, traveling, going to restaurants, going to school and work, there is a lack of stocks and prices that naturally tend to rise.

While chain stores have imposed a limit on the number of units of these kits that each person can purchase, social networks become the stage to access them more easily and, for now, without encountering major abuses in the prices.

Although experts do not recommend acquiring the evidence by means that are not official and cannot guarantee its authenticity, they also point out that reselling, in small quantities and without a large markup, is not illegal.

For its part, the Federal Trade Commission also invited people to buy only kits approved by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA.