Citizens will be able to order free Covid-19 rapid tests at their homes

Starting Wednesday, all citizens will be able to order their rapid tests through the web.

 01/18/2022 - 20:49
By Erika Ardila
January 18, 2022
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced that starting tomorrow, January 19th, all Americans will be able to request free home delivery of Covid-19 rapid tests, in the midst of an increase in the number of infections of the Omicron variant in the country.
 
Requests can be made through the COVIDTests.gov website, which includes a link for all citizens to request up to four tests per household, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
 
"All U.S. households can request Covid-19 home tests. The tests are completely free of charge. Orders will generally ship in 7 to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them," the page reports.

 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in "beta testing" and operating at "limited capacity" before its official launch, scheduled for Wednesday morning.
 
The bid is a new project by President Joe Biden against criticism over a shortage of testing and long lines at medical centers.
 
The White House added that the four-test limit on website orders will apply to each residential address and will apply to the first tranche of 500 million tests. It estimated the cost of purchasing and distributing the first block of tests at USD 4 billion.

 

What should one know when taking a test? 
There are currently different types of tests on the market, so it is important to be clear on a few points when taking one of these tests to determine whether or not you are infected with Covid 19. 
  1. Home tests can tell if you are currently infected with coronavirus.
  2. A negative result does not mean you can't get it later. 
  3. Limit other activities and try to isolate yourself while waiting for the result or if you have symptoms. 
  4. If you think you have been exposed to an infected person, or have traveled and are concerned that you have contracted the virus, the best time to start testing is probably the second and third day after contact.
  5. If the first test is negative after you have had a known or high-risk exposure, you should test again two to three days later, taking precautions during that period. 
  6. Maintain your full vaccination schedule according to government guidelines. 
