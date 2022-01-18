Citizens will be able to order free Covid-19 rapid tests at their homes

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced that starting tomorrow, January 19th, all Americans will be able to request free home delivery of Covid-19 rapid tests, in the midst of an increase in the number of infections of the Omicron variant in the country. Requests can be made through the COVIDTests.gov website, which includes a link for all citizens to request up to four tests per household, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. "All U.S. households can request Covid-19 home tests. The tests are completely free of charge. Orders will generally ship in 7 to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them," the page reports.

Todos los hogares de EE.UU. son elegibles para ordenar 4 pruebas caseras gratuitas de COVID-⁠19.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in "beta testing" and operating at "limited capacity" before its official launch, scheduled for Wednesday morning. The bid is a new project by President Joe Biden against criticism over a shortage of testing and long lines at medical centers. The White House added that the four-test limit on website orders will apply to each residential address and will apply to the first tranche of 500 million tests. It estimated the cost of purchasing and distributing the first block of tests at USD 4 billion.