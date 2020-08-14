Gabriela Santoferraro, small business specialist for TD Bank and finalist for #CoorsLightLideres

Gabriela Santoferraro is originally from Ecuador. She moved to the U.S. when she was 17 to learn English and when she graduated from high school, went to Temple University where she earned a degree in finance and international business.

When asked why she chose the path of business, Sanoferraro said both her grandmothers and father owned their own businesses, and she saw the struggles they went through first hand.

When speaking about the pandemic as a small business specialist, she offered a wide view of all that have been affected by it.

“Latinx have not been the only ones affected by coronavirus shutdowns, everyone has suffered from it,” said Santoferraro.

Santoferraro shared she felt empowered when the Latin American Economic Development Association (LAEDA) chose her to represent them as a leader in the Coors Light Lideres initiative.

In her bio, she is described as someone who is “dedicated to using her vast knowledge in finance to strengthen her community by helping its businessmen/women develop a stronger marketplace.”

Though she does not work at LAEDA anymore, she still volunteers for the organization as a banking instructor.

LAEDA is dedicated to creating small business ownership opportunities for underrepresented groups by contributing to the growth and success of small businesses with an overall mission to establish a thriving marketplace in their communities.

Santoferraro has gone above and beyond for her community.

Aside from working for TD Bank and volunteering at LAEDA, she is also a board member of the Hispanic Family Center of South Jersey. Their mission is to improve living conditions, workforce development education, and advocacy for Hispanic families in the region.

Lastly, she volunteers for TD Bank’s Latinos in Leadership, where she empowers people of color through financial literacy surrounding career and personal growth. Through this initiative, she travels to high schools throughout Philadelphia and mentors students as well as provides financial literacy lessons in Spanish.

Santoferraro shared that her inspiration stems from wanting change and hoping for a better present and future. She’s driven to work in community development and advancing the economic condition of disadvantaged communities.

Her Latino heritage inspired her leadership style. Leaders who are Latino are community-oriented because “at a young age we learn how to collaborate, share and contribute to our families and communities. These values are predominant in everything that we do. Latinos are people-focused and this is evident across all social, economical and political arenas. Latino leaders provide cultural sensitivity.”

Finally, when it comes to work-life balance, though difficult, she holds it all together by meditating and staying focused on the present — what she thinks is the secret to having a fulfilled, balanced life.

https://www.coorslightlideres.com/