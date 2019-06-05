Gabo’s Dream in Philadelphia

Gabriel García Márquez, better known to his followers as “Gabo,” had a dream — one among the many that populated the wild imagination of this master of Journalism and Literature, today memorialized in many parts of the world, including the red wall of the AL DÍA Media Newsroom, here on Market Street West, in downtown Philadelphia.

His dream, however, was born, like he was, in Aracataca, Colombia, or perhaps in the imaginary Macondo, the mythical town of his fictional world of Cien Años de Soledad (“One Hundred Years of Solitude”), his most famous novel.

Gabo dreamt of founding a news organization where, as he put it, the median age of the newsroom averages 25 years of age— bustling with the dreams, the energy, and also the zest only people in their mid 20s can command.

This week, while speaking to a crowded room of young reporters experimenting in the most innovative journalism lab in our city —the AL DÍA Newsroom—, it dawned on me that we were about to get there— exactly 25 years after we started this enterprise in North Philly.

AL DÍA has pioneered the training of young journalists from the most diverse backgrounds in Philadelphia over the past 20 years, from the moment the principal of Edison High School sent young Geraldine Rosado, then a high school graduate from North Philly, to be a clerical assistant in AL DÍA office, then located on 211 North 13th Street, our first Center City location.

While working at part-time AL DÍA, Geraldine went on to get a degree in Journalism from Temple University’s School of Media and Communication and, six years later, was about to become the first home-grown, Philadelphia-born-and-raised editor of AL DÍA, still under 25 years of age.

Geraldine was that capable.

Like the many others who today, over 10 years later, are following in her footsteps, confident in a newsroom willing to bet on them as the future of this news organization.