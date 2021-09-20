Advertisement

Gabby Petito’s case: What is known about her missing

Since Saturday, September 11, when Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, her case has not been able to have closure.

by Erika Ardila
 09/20/2021 - 21:02
By Erika Ardila
September 20, 2021
Gabby Pettito, a 22-year-old woman, was reported missing last September 11th by her family after they received no communication from her since August 30th. 
 
Gabby's fiancé, Brian Laundry, arrived home alone on September 1st, after having traveled to different states with the young woman. After knowing of this and receiving the complaint from Petito's relatives, North Port authorities went to Laundrie's home the night of the 11th asking to speak with him and his family, but "they basically gave us his lawyer's information", said Taylor, the police spokesman. 
 
On September 16th, the Petito family's attorney read a letter where her parents pleaded with the boy's family for some answers about their daughter's whereabouts. "Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is," the lawyer read. 
 
Following the family's pleas, Laundrie's parents said that since September 14th they had not heard anything about the whereabouts of the boy, who is now considered a subject of interest to the investigation.
 
"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime," North Port police said on Twitter Friday night. "We are not currently working on a felony investigation. We are now working on a multiple missing persons investigation".
Possible remains of Gabby were found 
Human remains were discovered this Sunday in Teton County, Wyoming, which "fit the description of Gabby Petito", the FBI announced at a press conference. 
 
"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we have found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," said Charles Jones, FBI Denver senior resident supervisory agent in Wyoming.
 
The human remains were found near the Spread Creek campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the location where Petito's truck was last seen with Laundrie during their trip.
 
Although, according to the FBI, the "cause of death" of the remains has not yet been "determined", Gabby Petito's family is awaiting the results to determine if they match those of the missing girl.
