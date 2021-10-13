Gabby Petito died by strangulation

This Tuesday, the Wyoming Teton County Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of Gabby Petito's death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

The 22-year-old's body was found in September in a national park she and her boyfriend had visited in Wyoming after her missing persons case captured national attention.

According to Dr. Brent Blue, the body was found at a campsite with signs of strangulation and may have died three to four weeks before her body was found last September 19th.

He said he could not disclose details about a toxicology report, but assured that the young woman was not pregnant at the time of her death.

The blogger, Gabby Petito, had disappeared during a trip around the country with her boyfriend, where he returned home without revealing her whereabouts.

Brian Laundrie is still missing

So far, Laundrie is the only person of interest for the authorities in this case. However, he has been missing since mid-September.

Police and FBI teams continue to scour the Carlton Preserve, a park in Sarasota County, Florida, which is about 100 square miles in size, looking for his whereabouts or any clues to his whereabouts.

The FBI issued a federal arrest warrant, charging him with fraudulent use of a debit card after Petito's death.

He has not been charged with any other crimes related to the young woman's murder.