Frida Kahlo: The milestone of her incalculable value

What makes an artist become a cult figure? That his works go from museums and galleries to be part of everyday objects, that his history and his image are repeated over and over again, that his figure becomes an icon of popular culture ? What makes his story of love and suffering become a reference point for an era, a country, a continent? Few characters like Frida Kahlo have the features to become not only an icon, but a milestone.

When the news broke a few weeks ago that the self-portrait of the Mexican artist Diego y yo had become the painting of a Latin American artist to be sold for the highest price in history ($34.9 million), the art world turned its view, once again, towards this woman who knew how to reflect pain and suffering in a beautiful and heartbreaking way.

The painting was bought by the Argentine collector Eduardo F. Constantini, founder of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (MALBA), where since 1996 another Frida Kahlo's work has been exhibited: Self-portrait with monkey and parrot, from 1942. As reported by Sotheby's, the painting will be part of Constantini's personal collection.

Diego y yo, painted in 1949 - it had already been sold at the same Sotheby's auction house in 1990 - was the first by a Latin American artist to reach the million dollar record. At that time it was sold for $1.4 million. After her, few have managed to overcome the million barrier.

On the list of the five best-selling Latin American artists at auction, four are Mexican and contemporary to Frida: Diego Rivera, the famous muralist and Kahlo's husband; the genre painter Rufino Tamayo, who, although he tried to distance himself from the political activism of his colleagues of the time, was also influenced by it; and Alfredo Ramos Martínez, considered the father of Mexican modernism. Fifth on the list is Cuban-Chilean Mario Carreño.

Pain and passion

Frida Kahlo's life is crossed by pain. When she was 18 years old she was pierced by a rod from the bus in which she was traveling, the damage to her body made her undergo painful treatments and surgeries. She also spent long periods of convalescence, being unable to move. With an adapted easel so she could paint lying down in bed, she perfected her technique. She painted herself, painted the reflection that she saw in the mirror placed on her bed.

She herself became an inspiration and a canvas. Her paintings reflected what was happening in her life, the pain and the processes of rebuilding her body, her revolutionary struggle, politics and typical Mexicanism of the time, but also the love and torments that were the constant in her relationship with the muralist Diego Rivera, 21 years older than her.

Her relationships with other women such as the singer Chavela Vargas or the photographer Tina Modotti were never a secret. Her strength and her ambivalence are a fundamental part of the surreal world that she created around her. And the self-portrait Diego and me comes with all that load of passion and pain. Diego on his forehead, marked in his thoughts and on his skin, the tears in her eyes are the reflection of a tortuous love admired by many, but problematic in this era of awareness of toxic relationships and female empowerment, of which she became a symbol.