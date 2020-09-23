Four Latinx beauty brands worth splurging on during Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is about celebrating the contributions of the Latinx population to the melting pot that is the United States of America. At AL DÍA, that’s all-year round, but in honor of the month, we’ll be highlighting some Latinx greatness in different industries to support.

We start with those Latinx brands in beauty.

1. Reina Rebelde

The master behind the madness is Regina Merson, a former attorney who now dedicates herself to beauty and her heritage. In an interview with Refinery29, she celebrated Latinas for their sophistication and connection to their culture, and decried how beauty brands ignore both.

“I wanted to create makeup that would honor, celebrate and give life to our many dualities with products full of provocative shades that deliver the boldness and passion we bring to the rituals of applying them,” said Merson.

2. beautyblender

This budding makeup company was started by badass Latina, Rea Ann Silva, and got its introduction to the beauty world through an iconic pink makeup brush. The company has gone on to produce a number of cleansers, concealers and more that maintain one’s natural tone.

3. Chaos Makeup

The story of this beauty brand begins and ends with the story of its founder, Megan Martinez, who pulled herself out of homelessness in Texas on the back of her entrepreneurship and vision for the up and coming beauty brand.

4. Sweet Street Cosmetics

The owners of Bella Doña, an already popping brand that embraces West Coast Chicana culture, have launched a new line of cosmetics. It honors the beauty staples that women of color on the West Coast are most known for: black liquid eyeliner, neutral lipstick with a dark outline using a lipliner.

BONUS COVID-19 SPECIAL:

Monica Esquilador is the owner of Artsy Chica Boutique. She is selling face masks with Latinx themes surrounding Día de los Muertos, a spider’s cobweb and a bruja! Check it out so you can look cute with some cloth on your face and represent your favorite culture this month.