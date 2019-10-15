Fortnite changes everything in its newest update

After beginning as a not-so-popular survival game, Fortnite became a cultural phenomenon once it added a battle royale mode — that pits players against one another on a large map, which shrinks as the game progresses. The mode mimicked the success of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and then overtook it.

Since then, the video game has only grown in popularity: it expanded to mobile phones, had a cross event with Avengers: Infinity War and even received a boost from rapper Drake.

With so much popularity and money flowing, the developers decided to take a major risk and change everything. As millions of people queued online or tuned in to watch their favorite streamers on both YouTube and Twitch to play, they found nothing. Fornite had disconnected and was a black hole.

Usually, when there is an error in a game on the Internet, it’s because of a failure in the server. Often, the graphics take too much time to render and the player loses interest and quits, hurting the reputation of the developer and the game itself.

However this time it seems as though this risk is calculated from Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer. Under the very Trumpian mindset of “any press is good press,” Epic is hoping the ‘black hole’ of service at the moment will spur more popularity for the game and its newest version.

It seems to have paid off.

In a trailer leaked yesterday on Reddit of the game’s new format and features, you can see a type of vehicle that doesn’t currently exist in Fortnite: ships.

The video shows a series of new spaces: a river, power plant, beach, and fishing pond.

Apparently, the new season will also include the ability to fish, dive, drive a boat, use a fishing rod or just swim.

There are good reasons to believe that when Fortnite returns, things will be very different and aquatic, otherwise, the game would simply have changed some points of interest as it usually does and end with the last season.

This version, fans are dubbing Fortnite Chapter 2, and, it could mark a new beginning for a game that constantly finds ways to stay in business.

Not that it struggles. Fortnite is the video game with the most money in history and this new installment looks to keep with that trend.