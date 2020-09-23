Five independent Latino restaurants in Philly to support during Hispanic Heritage Month

Yes, Philadelphia is known for its cheesesteaks, but there are are other cuisines that make the city the food mecca it is, specifically ones that pay homage to Hispanic culture. These are just five restaurants located throughout the city to try this month of celebration.

A fun idea is to pick up the food and head to a local park while the weather is still permissible, lay out a blanket and picnic!

1. Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant & Bar

This independent restaurant’s cuisine has brought rave reviews and it’s main purpose is to deliver real authentic Mexican food. Their dishes include huaraches, sopecitos, quesadillas, and obviously tacos among many other options! Be sure to also try one of their margaritas.

Located at 940 S 9th Street

2. Bar Bombon

Who doesn’t love the culinary traditions of Puerto Rico? The restaurant takes authenticity to a new level and is inclusive of our plant-based friends. So not only is it healthy, it makes everyone happy!

Located in 133 S 18th Street

3. El Sabor Catracho

In the mood for Honduran food? This is the best spot for your typical tamales, chalupas, tostadas, tajadas preparadas, and more.

Located: 2201 S 7th Street

4. El Rey

Don’t be fooled by outward appearances, this place is a little hole in the wall located on a main street of Philadelphia in Center City, but packs all the character one should expect of a place that serves Hispanic food. Another Mexican joint, this place offers tumbadas, fajitas, burritos, and a personal favorite, queso fundido!

Located: 2013 Chestnut Street

5. Sazon Restaurant & Cafe

Authentic Venezuelen cuisine, with many vegetarian options! This restaurant is BYOB, and the only downside is that it is cash only, so hit an ATM before coming.

The best part aside from the tequenos and arepas? They have a traditional veneca drink: Chicha! A Creamy rice drink, de pana.

Located: 941 Spring Garden Street

Are there any other Latinx restaurants in Philly who you feel a newly moved person should try? Drop your comments below!