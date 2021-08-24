First cruise ship arrives to Colombia after 17 months

With 312 passengers and 164 crew members, the Star Breeze cruise ship arrived in Cartagena on Tuesday, Aug. 24, providing a light in the darkness to an industry that was long closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Star Breeze cruise ship is part of the luxury shipping company Windstar Cruises, which operates in Europe, South Pacific, the Caribbean and Central America. It is the first ship that docks in the port after a year and a half not receiving tourists.

Its arrival has raised the expectations of citizens who seek to continue reactivating the economy of the city and the country in general. According to data from the Business Research and Economic Advisor (BREA) in 2018, the city would benefit economically to the tune of almost $34 million with the reopening of its cruise terminal. These revenues are rooted in different commercial activities.

The city Mayor, William Dau, said he was "very happy" over the arrival of the first cruise ship.

Likewise, the Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister, María Ximena Lombana, mentioned that "we continue working for the safe economic reactivation of the country and its tourism sector."