First cruise ship arrives to Colombia after 17 months closed

With 312 passengers and 164 crew members, the Star Breeze cruise ship arrived this Tuesday in Cartagena de Indias, giving a light in the darkness to an industry that was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Star Breeze cruise ship is part of the luxury shipping company Windstar Cruises, which operates in Europe, South Pacific, the Caribbean and Central America. This is the first ship that docks in the port after a year and a half not receiving tourists.

The arrival of this cruise ship creates expectations in the citizens who seek to continue reactivating the economy of the city and the country in general. According to data from the Business Research and Economic Advisor- BREA in 2018, the city would benefit economically with almost 34 million dollars with the reopening of the cruise terminal. These revenues are irrigated in different commercial activities.

The city Mayor, William Dau, said he was "very happy today" because it's "the day our first cruise ship has arrived".

Likewise, the Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister, María Ximena Lombana, mentioned that "we continue working for the safe economic reactivation of the country and its tourism sector".