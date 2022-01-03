Advertisement

Zendaya, a woman of talent and business

In addition to being one of the most popular artists today, actress and singer Zendaya is adamant about diversifying business

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/03/2022
Zendaya, one of the protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home and a young artist, enjoys enormous success as an actress and singer. But she also stands out as an enterpreneur and producer.

A teen performer on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, Zendaya has worked to expand her career and chart new artistic and professional paths.

But in addition to her work as an actress and singer, the young American stands out as an entrepreneur in the field of fashion design. She has collaborated with prestigious brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, and managed to launch her own clothing line, The Zendaya Edit, a project that began in 2018 and was a total success.

In 2021, Zendaya made her debut as a film producer in the movie Malcolm & Marie, a film in which she also plays the protagonist — the partner of a film director, whose relationship is put to the test when they return home after the premiere of their film and await the reactions of critics.

A few years ago, the 25-year-old actress made headlines after Mattel launched a special edition Barbie inspired by her. Although it is not clear if Zendaya had an active participation in the project, it is known that she gave the go-ahead and excitedly shared the news on her networks.

