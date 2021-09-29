Yalitza Aparicio stars in the short film 'Hijas de brujas'

After her impressive success in Roma, Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio returns to fiction in Hijas de brujas, the latest short film by Mexican director Faride Schroeder. According to the director, one of the most important purposes of the short film was to show female stories from the horror genre, while also showing the mysticism of the Mexican cosmovision from a feminine point of view.

"Magic and the power of the female lineage are some of my obsessions as a woman and as a filmmaker. In Hijas de brujas, I was able to narrate these same obsessions this time using gender," Schroeder said in a statement.

When speaking about Aparicio, the director said she was a fundamental part of the story.

"Yalitza was the perfect actress for this story and I couldn't be more thrilled that Hijas de brujas is her first fiction release since Roma," she said in a press release.

The short film is part of the “Huluween" showcase developed by the streaming platform Hulu, which aims to find new talent within the horror genre, and will be available in the United States and Mexico starting on Oct. 1.

In addition, Hijas de brujas will be available on the film's YouTube channel. Aparicio is also currently working on a film by Mexican director Luis Mandoki called Presencias, which is now in pre-production.