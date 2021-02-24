Yalitza Aparicio back at the Golden Globes as host

Actress Yalitza Aparicio will host the 78th Golden Globe Awards Pre-show alongside Lety Sahagún to discuss and comment on everything leading up to the ceremony.

Both hosts will discuss the favorite artists and directors nominated for the awards, as well as interview them. They will comment on the best productions of the season and the possible surprises of one of the most important ceremonies in film and television.

Aparicio has revealed of late that she has had to prepare a lot to host the ceremony:

"(I have prepared) by informing myself about how the conduction of these events are. Although this time it will be different, there will be no red carpet, many things will be remote. It will be an opportunity to relive the experience I had with Roma. Many memories of that day will come back to me: the nerves, the feeling of not having any idea of what was going on. Now, from the other side, I will be able to analyze everything, see the nominees and say, 'Sure, I know what it feels like to be there,'" she said.

Aparicio, who is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood and has already hosted the Latin Grammy Awards, is looking forward to her participation in the Golden Globes.

"I am very happy to appear now on this side, I think I will feel relaxed watching the reactions of the nominees, because I already know in person what happens there. I am grateful for the invitation..." shared the performer in an interview with El Milenio.

The preview of Punto de Encuentro TNT will be broadcast this Sunday, February 28 in Latin America starting at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and online on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The awards ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will be hosted by actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. In the United States, NBC is the broadcaster of the event.