Will Smith confesses he thought of killing his father as revenge

In his new memoir titled 'Will', the famous actor opened up about his traumatic childhood and the impulse he had to "avenge" his mother, Caroline Bright, of the constant physical and psychological violence she was subjected to by his father Carol Smith Senior, for decades.
Smith previewed to People Magazine an excerpt from her upcoming book where she details one of the episodes that marked her childhood and defined her personality.
"My father was violent, but he was also at every rehearsal, play and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my films. He listened to every record, visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrified my family put food on the table every night of my life", he said at the beginning of the interview by way of recollection.
The actor explained the complicated relationship he had with his father, William Carroll Smith, and that he himself had with his wife Carol and their three children, while growing up in Philadelphia, USA.
"When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit up blood. That moment in the room, possibly more than any other in my life, has defined who I am," Smith recounts in his book, regretful that he did nothing at the time. "Within everything I've done since then, the awards, accolades, the characters ... there's a string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day, for not standing up to my father, for being a coward".
"When I was a kid, I always told myself that someday I would avenge my mother. That when I was old enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him", he wrote.
The superstar relates that one night, he was wheeling his cancer-stricken and intoxicated father in a wheelchair, and as he stopped at the top of the stairs he considered whether he could drop his father from there and cause his death.
However, he didn't. "The decades of pain, anger, resentment and curses receded. And I proceeded to take Daddy to the bathroom", he concluded in the book's account.
Will Smith's father died in 2016, approximately 16 years after separating from his wife Carol.
The publication of 'Will' will take place next November 9 and in its pages the actor will talk in great detail about his private life, his childhood, his career as an actor and also about his always commented marriage.
Please tell us what you think about this story