Will Smith confesses he thought of killing his father as revenge

In his new memoir titled 'Will', the famous actor opened up about his traumatic childhood and the impulse he had to "avenge" his mother, Caroline Bright, of the constant physical and psychological violence she was subjected to by his father Carol Smith Senior, for decades.

Smith previewed to People Magazine an excerpt from her upcoming book where she details one of the episodes that marked her childhood and defined her personality.

"My father was violent, but he was also at every rehearsal, play and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my films. He listened to every record, visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrified my family put food on the table every night of my life", he said at the beginning of the interview by way of recollection.

The actor explained the complicated relationship he had with his father, William Carroll Smith, and that he himself had with his wife Carol and their three children, while growing up in Philadelphia, USA.