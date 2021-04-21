When Beyonce met Selena

This week the trailer for the new season of the Netflix series Selena came out, and it has a little surprise that hasn't gone unnoticed. Queen B and her mother, Tina Knowles, appear in this season. The trailer for the second season reveals that the plot will focus on the years in which the Tex-Mex queen becomes an international star, while going through difficult times in her personal life, and being overwhelmed by fame.

Bioseries usually have some point of fiction, but in this season of the series, the meeting between a very young Beyoncé and Selena is an event that happened in real life. Beyonce herself has talked about this encounter in an interview a few years ago for MTV, in which she confessed what a great influence Selena has been for her throughout her career. "I met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. But I didn't tell her much because I wasn't famous back then," Queen B recalled.

Both Grammy winners were born and raised in Texas, so it's no surprise that their paths crossed at some point. Beyonce has acknowledged how Selena inspired her to want to be a singer and how she helped her build her career. "Definitely growing up in Houston I would listen to her on the radio, AND listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she sang, it helped me a lot in the studio. I think she was a legend and I look up to her," Bey recounted.

In the scene of the trailer shows the meeting at the mall, upon seeing the singer immediately Beyoncé asks her mother, "Who is she?" to which Selena responds with a face full of illusion. "I just saw her, waved and went on my way," Beyonce added.

The singer, besides being famous for her music, was already a fashion icon and even had her own clothing boutiques. At that time Quintanilla would have taken an important turn in her career by singing ballads in English and even winning a Grammy.

This season will also see Yolanda Saldívar's character make her first appearance. Although Saldívar entered Selena's close and personal circle, the singer died at the hands of Saldívar in 1995.