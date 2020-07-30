What to expect at Univision’s Premios Juventud in 2020

Univision’s Premios Juventud (Youth Awards) will return this year on August 13, with 20 artists and strict health guidelines. It will be the first Latino award show broadcast during the pandemic.

Dominican actress and video producer, Julissa Calderon, will be hosting the event alongside Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

Among the 140 nominees, J Balvin leads with 12 nominations, followed by Karol G with 9, Bad Bunny with 8, Anuel AA with 7 and Daddy Yankee with 5.

The 17th edition of the awards show includes 28 different categories that reflect current pop culture trends including The New Generation Female, The New Generation Male, The Quarantune, Breaking the Internet, Influencer with a Cause, Video with a Purpose, Nailed it, OMG Collaboration, Spicy Regional Songs, and more.

Some of the artists set to perform are J Balvin, Ally Brooke, Natanael Cano, Pedro Capó, Karol G, Kany García, Greeicy, Mau & Ricky, Rafa Pabón, Cali y El Dandee, Dana Paola, Camilo and Manuel Turizo.

Zion & Lennox will be performing a special number from Puerto Rico in honor of the 20th anniversary of the career.

The Wailers will also perform a song with “an important message of justice, love and inclusion” alongside Cedella and Skip Marley.

Pitbull will hit the stage later with his own inspirational anthem, “I Believe That We We Win.”

Co-host and Colombian idol Sebastián Yatra will also be performing his duet “No Bailes Sola” with the rising Mexican star of Netflix’s Élite series, Danna Paola.

Becky G will receive the “Agent of Change” award for using her platform to raise awareness of social issues such as autism, cyberbullying, voting, mental health, poverty and gender equality and racial justice.

Ricky Martin will also receive an “Agent of Change” award for his activism through the Ricky Martin Foundation, which seeks to abolish human trafficking, and improve education and health for children.

Univision also set up a Tik Tok challenge. Fans have until today to dance to “Tattoo”, the hit single by the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and post it with #PremiosJuventudChallenge.

The best dances will be included in the show.

“A lot of conversations going on in American culture. Let’s do something a little different. Everyone is looking for a little escapism right now, something light-hearted,” said Simone Knight, vice president of marketing strategy at Univision.