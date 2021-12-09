West Side Story premieres with its new and more Latin version

Today, Thursday, November 9th, the new version of the musical 'West Side Story' directed by Steven Spielberg opened in all theaters. The story is an adaptation of the Broadway musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, which in turn is a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Spielberg's film stars American Ansel Elgort and Colombian-American Rachel Zegler, who play Tony and Maria. This version, unlike the first one that was brought to the screens directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, is more respectful of the Latin culture being talked about. That is why Spielberg himself requested that the Hispanic dialogue be left unsubtitled in the original version of the film. "Spanish is the second language of the United States so I thought it would have been disrespectful to subtitle it, because it has to coexist with English and without any support," he said in an interview with Efe news agency.

Spielberg explained that his objective is that during the screenings Spanish and English-speaking spectators will congregate and "hear laughter from groups that understand certain things in Spanish". In the first version that was brought to the screen, this musical that tells the story of the Puerto Rican experience in New York, barely had Puerto Rican performers in the cast, and it was something that Spielberg wanted to amend with his version. "It's the first production of West Side Story to feature an all-Latino cast to bring the 'Sharks' to life. It was something that needed to be corrected", the director commented. "He rodado en español porque somos un país bilingüe y esta película es para un país bilingüe.

El español debe existir en la misma proporción que el inglés en los Estados Unidos".

Steven Spielberg en el estreno de su nueva película, #WestSideStory.



¡El puto amo, lo amo! pic.twitter.com/eWQjoeWn7c — Carlos Montes (@micarmontes) December 2, 2021