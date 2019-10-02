Wasp Network: A Cuban spy drama without a single Cuban

Directed and written by the French film director Olivier Assaya, shot in Europe, and sharply criticized at Mostra di Venezia, Wasp Network is based on the true story of five Cuban spies in Miami in the nineties.

Beyond its lack of rhythms and sophistication –especially if we take into account that the case was shocking at the time and yet the story is pretty plain– there is something even more annoying in the film: the greatest lack of likelihood. What’s up with the actors’ accents?

Where are the Cubans?

With a cast played by a Spanish (Penélope Cruz), a Venezuelan (Edgar Ramírez), an Argentine (Leonardo Sbaraglia), a Brazilian (Wagner Moura) and, of course, the Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, the only Cuban actress in the movie is Ana de Armas. In general, the pronunciation is forced to limits that you laugh.

An Ibero-American cast, yes. But, any good Cuban actor who could play a spy in the film. Again, we must face a “cultural apartheid” and a lack of attention to the cultural particularities in the Latino Community. Come on!

From AL Dia News we would like to give a kindly recommendation to the European cinema industry: Dear Olivier, take a note about these four Cuban actors to be considered when in need:

Andy Garcia

Yes, predictable… But Garcia is considered the best Cuban actor in Hollywood. Although he moved from La Habana when he was a child, he is so… So “Andy Garcia” than he can play even a Polish pretending to be a Cuban.

Nestor Carbonell

Don’t you remember the iconic Richard Alpert from Lost? Though he was born in New York, his parents are Cuban and he speaks Spanish and he is an accents genius. He has received prestigious awards such as ALMA Awards.

Steven Bauer

Or Esteban Ernesto Echeverría, whatever you prefer call him.

He is well known for his role as Manny Ribera in Brian De Palma’s movie Scarface, and, just for the record, De Palma did take into account his Cuban Roots.

Danay Garcia

The Cuban actress, model, and producer more known for her main role in “Fear the Walking Dead” left the island in 2003 and sought political asylum in the U.S. She has explained in many interviews how hard it was not speaking English when she arrived in the U.S., and how she made a career despite the obstacles.