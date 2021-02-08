Warner Bros. to produce Latin remake of the movie 'The Father of the Bride'

The popular 90s comedy, The Father of the Bride, will return to the screen with a new version. The once-famous-film of the 1950s, tells the story of a father upset about the decision of his daughter to marry the love of her life. Its success at the box office was such that the plot was updated in 1991 with a powerful cast, led by Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

This time, Warner Bros. is producing a third remake of the story with a new twist: the protagonists of the film will be a Latino family.

The new version will show an American family of Cuban origin. Based on the initial premise, the comedy full of complications will show viewers the difficulties involved in organizing and planning a wedding among many comical situations.

So far, there are few details about the production, but it has been confirmed that screenwriter Matt Lopez and Mexican director Gary Alazraki will be in charge. Lopez, who has collaborated on films such as Adam Sandler's Bedtime Stories (2008) and The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010) with Nicolas Cage, will rewrite the film for this new adaptation. Alazraki is one of Mexico's most prominent filmmakers who wrote and directed Nosotros Los Nobles, and created, wrote and directed Club de Cuervos, Netflix's first international original series — and now one of the biggest international series in the platform's history.

Although Warner Bros.' initial intention is to boost the fragile Latino diversity and representation in Hollywood, the production team still has the important task of not falling into negative clichés and stereotypes that continue to be reproduced in the film industry.