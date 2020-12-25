Voices of a Pandemic: a network of voices to document the struggles of Latinxs during the pandemic

In March of this year, when the World Health Organization declared that this new virus was a global pandemic, Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez had the brilliant idea of setting herself the complicated goal of documenting the voice of the Latinxs in an unprecedented catastrophe. Thanks to her brilliant idea, we now have more than one hundred extensive interviews that testify to what this 2020 has been like for many Latin American countries.

But Rivas-Rodriguez's idea did not come out of anywhere. As president of the Voces Oral History Center at the Moody College of Communication (Austin, Texas) it came out of the experience. Since 1999 they have been recovering and documenting the richness of Latino testimonies and their communities, especially from a process in which they began recording interviews with veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

If the rich history of Latino communities is a minuscule footnote in the U.S. curriculum, the number of institutions devoted to recording their present is even smaller. The project was born out of the problem of not being able to find records of the Mexican Americans of the World War II generation in 1992.

Her heartbeat was nothing more than the experience she received about those who would become the future headlines: the Latino community was devastated by Covid-19 in a much more disparate way due to the large number of essential workers whose salaries and living conditions had not improved either. Suffering as the most with the added difficulty of access to health care.

In an interview for UT News Maggie said: "This is the first time that we are looking at how people are living, and I think it’s really incumbent on us to capture that because we want to make sure that when the history is written about the pandemic, Latinos and Latinas are included in that history”.

Andrés Torres, the audiovisual coordinator of Voces, was in charge of the effort to teach the academics and journalists that should conduct the interviews so that, through Zoom, the stories of people's lives were recorded with the highest possible quality of sound and lighting.

But while the pandemic does not stop, neither does the work of Voices of a Pandemic. They continue to seek all kinds of support to continue to expand the list of interviews and their work with institutions. Until the rich history of Latin America and its incredible diversity is finally shown, we will continue to need initiatives like this one that captures, even if only for a moment, the reality of their continuous struggle, like a huge photograph to the community.