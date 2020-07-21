“Vencer el miedo”: The Mexican anti-telenovela that knocks down clichés

There's nothing a soap opera fan likes more than a good drama. From legendary productions like Cristal or La loba herida, we follow these tragic stories of broken women, powerful businessmen and family secrets where the exaltation of violence, easy money and the reification of women are a pure constant.

But the ovens are not for brownies, and given the powerful influence that television and social media have on our consciousness and our way of projecting ourselves as a society, we need new models in accordance not with new times, but better futures.

With the purpose of subverting outdated messages and stereotypes that remain powerfully anchored — and are harmful — Televisa and the NGO Population Media Center launched Vencer el miedo (Overcoming Fear), an anti-telenovela that they say has caused "a positive effect" in Mexico and can be seen in the United States as of this Monday.

The series follows the story of the Durán family, which like every unhappy family is only in its own way, but projects an image of unity and happiness:

Inés (Arcelia Ramírez) is dominated by her husband; the oldest daughter, Cristina (Jade Fraser), had to quit swimming because of an accident and lost her status as "daddy's favorite" and the youngest, Marcela (Paulina Goto), jumps from a gang to a correctional facility, and from there, into a love triangle that will force her to make difficult decisions.

Vencer el miedo is above all a love story that confronts the greatest social problems of our time: early pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, domestic violence, drugs and drug trafficking, and structural machismo. All of them are portraits of a Mexico that, so its creators assure us, has seen how the success of the telenovela went hand-in-hand with an improvement in these social circumstances.

"I spoke to the organization and they told me that there has already been an improvement in the four themes on which Vencer el miedo focused," Danilo Carrera, one of its protagonists, told El Universal.

Now, does being socially responsible make a serial boring? At least, that is not the case here.

"It sounds like it's quite a lesson, but the story goes super fast, with fun, tender and hard moments. There is everything, including many important lessons," said Marcela Goto, the 'troubled' daughter of this family.

"Like many women, I have often felt that it is better not to give my opinion so as not to create problems, or out of insecurity. These types of characters make you think," concluded the Mexican actress, who is also the composer and performer of the musical theme of the anti-telenovela.

According to Univision, which collaborates with entities such as The National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, each episode will integrate a call to action, as well as digital and social content, to inform and empower Latino families and youth.