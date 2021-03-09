Two social film festivals this week

There are two virtual opportunities for U.S. viewers to take advantage of new ways of attending and accessing the programming of film festivals organized by academic institutions.

This is the case of the Miami Film Festival organized by Miami Dade College and the First Latin American Film Series organized by the University of Montreal.

In both cases, as of yesterday, it was possible to access dozens of films that escape the usual meritocratic and commercial logic of the festivals that usually have other types of organizations to delve into the ocean of Latin American social fiction. A rich panorama of vindication and search for roots that encompasses feminism, immigration, sexual dissidence, indigenous people, Afro-descendants, social justice and marginalized characters.

In the case of the series organized by the University of Montreal, the films will be followed by a colloquium organized by the organizing professors.

The Festival in Miami is now in its thirty-eighth edition, with especially eagerly awaited films and, of course, with an in-person edition that meets the requirements of the pandemic.

For this reason, we offer a brief review of some of the gems of these billboards.

A nuvem rosa

Shot in 2019, it surprised everyone at the Sundance Film Festival as a mild thriller with pandemic intuitions. Toxic pink clouds spread over the city and the dangerous way young people will have to deal with sexuality in that context works as a high-intensity prophecy.

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Adaptation of a true story that has earned its director, Jasmila Zbanic, a mention at the Oscars and recognition of mastery in turning the target into a scarpel by analyzing the crimes against humanity that took place in Srebenica (Bosnia) in 1995.

Plantados

Through flashbacks that create an atmosphere of oppression and mystery, Lilo Vilaplana has succeeded in offering a tribute of social justice to the children, women and men murdered as an example of Castroism. Following the story of a refugee in Miami, Vilaplana intends to honor the memory of the political prisoners who were imprisoned.

Perro Bomba

Juan Cáceres' debut feature film, the film deals with the fatal fate of boys and girls used in Chile as soldiers by the choros to make them addicts, as well as the racism and colorism they suffer. That is why the black-skinned character is played by a young Haitian.

Ludi

Desperate to send money to Haiti from Miami, the nurse protagonist of this film lives the economic and migratory drama of the city, as well as her contradictions in trying to maintain the flames of the American Dream.