A tutorial by Eva Longoria and America Ferrera for Georgia's Latinx voters

In August of this year, before the presidential election, Latina leaders Eva Longoria Bastón and America Ferrera joined forces to create "She Se Puede," a digital platform to empower Latin American women in the U.S.

After an intense campaign, in which the African-American and Hispanic vote has been crucial, the famous duo is joining forces again for an event this coming Saturday, Dec. 26, to phone bank and explain Georgia's strict voter identification laws to voters.

"She Se Puede" seeks to "inspire, affirm and inform Latinas" taking into account their progressive conquest of public space, in terms of demographics and electoral power. In general, beyond the face of celebrities, the organization functions as an information platform whose broadcaster and receiver are Latinos, creating a network across all states.

Since last week's start of early voting for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia, several artists from the community have sought to motivate African-Americans and Latinos to vote in a final push to control the Senate for Democrats.

In two days, America Ferrera and Eva Longoria intend to join again for an event they will co-present, a phone bank campaign event aimed especially at Latina voters, and with a special appearance by actress Kate del Castillo.

The event is made possible by working with VoteRiders, an organization that has been trying to inform potential voters about election requirements since November. There are so many eyes on the runoff because it it will determine what party controls the U.S. Senate, and Joe Biden was the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 in the presidential election.

Longoria told The Hollywood Reporter: "Not only are Latino voters the most likely to lack a valid photo ID, they also face insurmountable challenges in obtaining an ID. Voter IDs are a critical issue in every election cycle, and we need to make sure Georgia voters are able to get to the polls and cast their ballots with as much confidence as they did in November.”

America Ferrera added that "all elections have consequences for our community, and the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoffs will have great impact for Latinas in Georgia and throughout the country. It’s important that Latinas make their voices heard in this election.”