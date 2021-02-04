There will be only two U.S. actors of Latino descent recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Feb. 28, and as soon as the list of nominees was announced, critics were quick to point out the absences, unexpected inclusions and notorious lack of diversity in the awards. Overall, there is still a major question left unanswered: Does the U.S. Latino community in the television and film industry still have a long way to go to achieve recognition in these events?

It seems a 'coincidence' that the only artists nominated for this year's awards are Latin Americans, almost as if the organization fell into tokenism to say that there is diversity in the nominations, but in a superficial way.

Although there are many well positioned U.S. Latino artists in the industry and many initiatives regarding the creation and production of series and films with content that generate real representation of the U.S. Latino community on screen, these efforts are not reflected in the awards.

Is the industry not ready to recognize the contributions and work of U.S. Latino artists and screenwriters?

The only two artists who will be in the trenches at this year's awards are Puerto Rican-born New York actor, playwright and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anya Taylor Joy. Miranda has been nominated for "Best Actor" for his musical movie adaptation of Hamilton. Joy, a young American actress of Argentine origin who stars in the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, is nominated for "Best Actress" for her role in Emma.

Both names join the short list of Latin American artists with nominations at the Golden Globes.