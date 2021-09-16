Take 2: A fusion of Latino film festivals in L.A. to survive the pandemic

After some months of instability and uncertainty as a consequence of the pandemic, cultural activities are resuming, many in-person, others creating a hybrid between in-person and virtual platforms to comply with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Many of the events that used to take place before the pandemic have not been able to keep up, some have closed their doors, and others have had to modify. For the Panama International Film Festival of Los Angeles (PIFFLA) and the East Los Angeles Film Festival (ELAFF) the solution was clear: there is strength in numbers.

As a result, this year both are joining forces to present the first edition of "Take Two," an event intended to showcase feature films, documentaries and shorts by Latino filmmakers from across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The founders of both festivals have teamed up to also facilitate meetings with filmmakers, musical performances, youth workshops and industry-themed panels.

"Take 2" will take place from Oct. 7-10 at two locations, Self Help Graphics in East Los Angeles and Raleigh Studios in Hollywood. The event promises to comply with all required COVID-19 protocols so attendees can enjoy the best of Latino cinema.

"With Take 2, PIFFLA and ELAFF join forces to expand our shared cultural missions, appealing to diverse audiences in the Latino community in Los Angeles and beyond," said Carlos Carrasco, founder and creative director of PIFFLA in a press release.

The first edition of "Take 2" will feature films such as Más de Mi, a documentary about the journey of Tony Succar, the youngest Latin Grammy winner; The Smile of Gerta, a Panamanian short film about Gerta Stern, an Austrian Jewish woman who fled the Nazis to Panama; and Ixch'umil, a Guatemalan short film about a 10-year-old girl who discovers her cultural roots through the teachings of her indigenous grandmother.