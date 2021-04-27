Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'

The upcoming remake of West Side Story promises drama and tension as well as a new cast of performers along with a classic star.

The love story of Tony and María returns to the big screen after 60 years, and now fans of the romantic and tragic musical drama can finally get a sneak peek at the new production from director Steven Spielberg. The first trailer for the Spielberg version was screened Sunday night during the Academy Awards telecast, showcasing a new cast and an enduring classic.

West Side Story is based on the history of Romeo and Juliet, the original film was a Broadway sensation. It depicts young love and violence between the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of New York in the 1950s, a city created yet divided by its cultural diversity. Robert Wise and Jerome Robbin's musical received 11 Oscar nominations, winning 10 of them, including "Best Picture."

"We shot West Side Story all over Nueva York, from Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and energy, and we were deeply inspired by its grand, multicultural and multifaceted spirit," the director wrote in an open letter at the time of filming. Cultural diversity is also reflected in the film's cast.

Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) star in a film that also features Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andres Rivera (Chino) and Ana Isabelle (Rosalia) and the ageless Rita Moreno who plays a store owner named Valentina, where Tony works.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been delayed for almost a year. However, the scandal involving Ansel Elgort, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, has been another reason for the delay.