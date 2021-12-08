The star of 'Money Heist' will be a guest of 'The Tonight Show'

On Dec. 8, Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, known as 'Tokio' in the famous series Money Heist will be alongside Nicole Kidman on the hit American late-night show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show.

The Catalan actress has made the big leap to Hollywood and the American entertainment industry. The legendary late-night show announced the names of this week's guests through media and on Wednesday night, Corberó will be with Kidman on the set.

Corberó's excitement was immediate, and she has shared through her own social networks the announcement of her upcoming appearance.

The interview also coincides with the end of the famous Netflix series, Money Heist, where she has become a global star thanks to the robbery of the century perpetrated by El Profesor (Álvaro Morte) and a team of professional thieves.

It is expected that during the interview, in addition to talking about the worldwide success of the series, will be about Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the Catalan actress' Hollywood debut, which so far has fallen flat in theaters.