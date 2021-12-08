Advertisement

The star of 'Money Heist' will be a guest of 'The Tonight Show'

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. File image.

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The star of 'Money Heist' will be a guest of 'The Tonight Show'

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó will be a guest on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show with Nicole Kidman.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/08/2021 - 07:36
in
Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. File image.
Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 08, 2021

On Dec. 8, Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, known as 'Tokio' in the famous series Money Heist will be alongside Nicole Kidman on the hit American late-night show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

The Catalan actress has made the big leap to Hollywood and the American entertainment industry. The legendary late-night show announced the names of this week's guests through media and on Wednesday night, Corberó will be with Kidman on the set. 

Corberó's excitement was immediate, and she has shared through her own social networks the announcement of her upcoming appearance. 

The interview also coincides with the end of the famous Netflix series, Money Heist, where she has become a global star thanks to the robbery of the century perpetrated by El Profesor (Álvaro Morte) and a team of professional thieves.

It is expected that during the interview, in addition to talking about the worldwide success of the series, will be about Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the Catalan actress' Hollywood debut, which so far has fallen flat in theaters.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Hispanic actress
Jimmy Fallon
Money Heist

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Screenshot of Encanto protagonist Mirabel. Photo: Disney Studios
With ‘Encanto’ in the lead, movie theater attendance shows signs of slowing
The best Christmas store in Spain is located in Barcelona.
Spain's most magical Christmas store is in Barcelona
Money Heist has been the streaming giant's most popular Spanish-language show in history. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
'Money Heist' reaches its conclusion, how will the series end?
The night of Dec. 5, 2021 will be one to remember for celebrating the accomplishments of Latinos in all aspects of cinema. Graphic: Critics Choice Association
Critics Choice Awards to honor Eugenio Derbez and Rita Moreno
AL DIA News
AL DIA News