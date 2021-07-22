Advertisement

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó makes her Hollywood debut

Úrsula Corberó, photo by Loic Venace via Getty Images.

Úrsula Corberó. Photo: Loic Venace/Getty Images.

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó makes her Hollywood entrance in a powerful role in the new G.I. Joe movie.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 07/22/2021
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
July 22, 2021

The well-known Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who played the powerful Tokyo in the famous series La Casa de Papel, will make her Hollywood debut in a few days.

Corberó plays La Baronesa, an elite Cobra agent and major villain in the reboot of G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes.

"Everything has been very different, everything has been crazy. I started shooting in Vancouver, where I had never been, and then I went to Japan, where I really wanted to go, sharing with people from all over the world, interpreting in English," said the Catalan actress in an interview.

Corberó went from playing Tokyo to The Baroness, and she said it has been an interesting and exciting challenge for her because there are more divergences than convergences between them.

"It was all very challenging, very new, but I have tried to enjoy it as much as possible, because I was being given the chance to play a character that I could enjoy a lot," she added.

The film is about the past of Snake Eyes, one of the main characters of G.I. Joe, played by Henry Holding. The character must pass several loyalty tests until secrets from his past are revealed.

Corberó's character, The Baroness, is the complete opposite of Tokyo, and has been "a challenge" because it has made her step "out of her comfort zone."

"It is necessary to allow female characters to make mistakes without that preventing us from continuing to love them and empathize with them. I hope all these roles of powerful women serve as inspiration for the rest," Corberó said in an interview.

