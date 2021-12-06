Spain's most magical Christmas store is in Barcelona

The German store Käthe Wohlfahrt has opened in the Gothic quarter of Barcelona. It's a store set as a German Christmas village that has decorative products for the Christmas season throughout the year.

The famous store has 26 branches around the world, and although this is the first to be installed in Spain, the establishment also highlights local tradition. The Barcelona branch has pieces not found in the rest of the world, inspired by the works of Gaudí and the city's characteristic yellow and black cab.

All decorations and products on display in the store are handmade.

"We work with glass, wood, tin and all our products are top quality, made with love to the last detail," said store manager, Montse Escribano.

In addition to the demand for typical Christmas symbols, visitors ask for items inspired by the Catalan tradition, such as the caganer, the tió, and the typical figures of the Virgin of Montserrat that are hung on the Christmas tree.

The store that looks like a German village full of snow, is located on the street of Banys Nous, has an area of 300 square meters and features more than 6,300 decorative items for the holidays.

If you are a lover of the Christmas spirit and are in Barcelona, you must visit in the Gothic Quarter for this store alone. It is one of the points to visit within the Christmas season offered by the city.