Advertisement

Sofia Vergara stars in Netflix's 'Griselda'

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Image from Netflix.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Photo: Netflix

Sofia Vergara stars in Netflix's 'Griselda'

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara the character of Griselda Blanco to life in the upcoming Netflix series.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/20/2022 - 10:15
in
Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Image from Netflix.
Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Image from Netflix.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 20, 2022

Sofia Vergara is known for her roles in comedy series and movies, but this time the Colombian actress surprises all by playing Griselda Blanco, a drug trafficker known as the 'Black Widow,' a leader of a cartel based in Colombia.

The Emmy-winning Colombian star of the sitcom Modern Family will play real-life drug queen Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda. The series directed by Andres Baiz, has six 50-minute episodes and chronicles the life of the Colombian cartel leader. 

The streaming giant released a short teaser on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with some images of the actress impersonating Griselda, once described as the "female Tony Montana."

Griselda is currently in production, and although it does not yet have a scheduled release date, it has already generated a lot of expectations on social media. According to some reports, Vergara has been developing the character of Griselda for the past eight years.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male kingpins we know so much about," the actress said in a statement when the project was launched last Fall.

Vergara is also a producer on Griselda along with the creative team behind Narcos, another Netflix series.



 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Sofia Vergara
Netflix
cartel

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

The reality show will be made up of 10 Mexicans and 2 Colombians. Photo: MTV
'Acapulco Shore' returns for ninth season to be filmed in Cartagena
Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio. File image.
Yalitza Aparicio responds to comments about her English
'How I met your father' stars Hilary Duff. Photo: Hulu
'How I Met Your Father', the new 'How I Met Your Mother'
Chente's controversial bioseries. File image.
El Potrillo is not happy with Chente's bioseries
AL DIA News
AL DIA News