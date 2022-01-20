Sofia Vergara stars in Netflix's 'Griselda'
Colombian actress Sofia Vergara the character of Griselda Blanco to life in the upcoming Netflix series.
Sofia Vergara is known for her roles in comedy series and movies, but this time the Colombian actress surprises all by playing Griselda Blanco, a drug trafficker known as the 'Black Widow,' a leader of a cartel based in Colombia.
The Emmy-winning Colombian star of the sitcom Modern Family will play real-life drug queen Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda. The series directed by Andres Baiz, has six 50-minute episodes and chronicles the life of the Colombian cartel leader.
The streaming giant released a short teaser on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with some images of the actress impersonating Griselda, once described as the "female Tony Montana."
Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57
— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022
Griselda is currently in production, and although it does not yet have a scheduled release date, it has already generated a lot of expectations on social media. According to some reports, Vergara has been developing the character of Griselda for the past eight years.
"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male kingpins we know so much about," the actress said in a statement when the project was launched last Fall.
Vergara is also a producer on Griselda along with the creative team behind Narcos, another Netflix series.
Please tell us what you think about this story