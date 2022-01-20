Sofia Vergara stars in Netflix's 'Griselda'

Sofia Vergara is known for her roles in comedy series and movies, but this time the Colombian actress surprises all by playing Griselda Blanco, a drug trafficker known as the 'Black Widow,' a leader of a cartel based in Colombia.

The Emmy-winning Colombian star of the sitcom Modern Family will play real-life drug queen Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda. The series directed by Andres Baiz, has six 50-minute episodes and chronicles the life of the Colombian cartel leader.

The streaming giant released a short teaser on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with some images of the actress impersonating Griselda, once described as the "female Tony Montana."

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

Griselda is currently in production, and although it does not yet have a scheduled release date, it has already generated a lot of expectations on social media. According to some reports, Vergara has been developing the character of Griselda for the past eight years.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male kingpins we know so much about," the actress said in a statement when the project was launched last Fall.

Vergara is also a producer on Griselda along with the creative team behind Narcos, another Netflix series.







