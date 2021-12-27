Silvia Pinal remains cheerful on Christmas

Silvia Pinal was diagnosed with COVID last Wednesday, Dec. 22, and was admitted to a hospital south of Mexico City. Although she continues to be hospitalized in a special ward, her children said in an interview that the actress is in "very good" health and good spirits.

The actress, born in Sonora in 1931, was fully vaccinated, but was still waiting for her booster dose. The family of the actress, known as 'the Pinal dynasty,' expressed their sadness on social media for not being able to spend the holidays together.

"My mom is awake, cheerful, they give her things, they spoil her a lot, she is in very good spirits, her clinical health is very good. The virus has not attacked her or inflamed any of her pneumonia she had at some point. What saddens us is not being able to be with her and that she will spend Christmas night alone," said her son Luis Enrique.

For her part, Alejandra Guzmán wrote that on Friday morning they were able to talk to the Mexican film diva and that she felt improvement.

"She was a little sleepy, but she looks better, she looks chapeadita, with the nurses she is talking to them about all her experiences and that encourages her," she wrote.

"You can't even send gifts, but for me a gift is that she is well, that we have hope because technology is very advanced. She is not in intensive care, I signed for therapy, but when she was diagnosed with Covid, she was moved to the restricted ward."

The news that the host of the iconic show, Mujer, casos de la vida real for more than 20 years was infected with COVID shocked the Mexican public, who hope that the “last diva” of national cinema, will get better soon.

"This Christmas has made us reflect and realize how fortunate we are to have the presence of my mommy, I want you to know that she is well, she is calm and is stronger than ever," wrote actress Sylvia Pasquel, Pinal's daughter, on her Instagram.