Siempre fui yo: Colombian talent on Disney+

Siempre fui yo is the new super-production in progress by the entertainment giant Disney+ to be made and shot in Latin America together with The Mediapro Studio Colombia and Argentina.

It will feature Colombian Pipe Bueno, popular northern singer-songwriter, and renowned telenovela actor Christian Tappan, actor in Distrito Salvaje and recently in Dogwashers.

Karol Sevilla will be alongside them in the series: the Mexican actress and singer already participated in a project of the big company called Soy Luna and also plays the role of presenter and singer playing herself and Luna.

The release of the project is planned for the end of this year in the form of an intriguing series of 10, 40-minute episodes, all directed by Colombian Felipe Cano, who was in charge of María Magdalena or El comandante. He also worked in series such as Paraíso Travel or Venganza (2017).

The story promises adventures, life and death tricks, Latin heart with a lot of mystery and norteño music. Karol Sevilla will star as Lupe, a Mexican woman who learns of the death of her father in Colombia, played by Tappan, nicknamed "El Faraón," and decides to leave everything behind to attend the funeral.

With swift dramatic twists and turns, she realizes that neither the death nor the power vacuum left by her father seem at all coincidental. So she decides to investigate around Cartagena and sign up for a music contest where she will soon befriend her father's ex-assistant (Pipe Bueno) in a spiral that will include danger and romance in the Colombian Caribbean.

Pipe Bueno shared his enthusiasm in statements to El Nuevo Siglo: "Making my debut as a protagonist in a 100% Latin American project and for such a relevant platform as Disney+ is a unique privilege. I am very excited to connect with the audience through my character and the incredible music that the series will have.

Latin Agenda

Both the cast and the appropriateness of the plot are clearly part of the Latin American market expansion tactics of the second part of the growth of the large on-demand television platforms during the streaming wars.

As reported by Q1 Studios, Disney+ competes for third place with Hulu, while the top three streaming services together account for more than 65% of the market.

Siempre fui yo is another example of The Walt Disney Company's commitment to produce more than seventy original Latino productions before the end of this year, following the strategy of contacting blockbuster directors, great actors and actresses, as well as production companies from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.