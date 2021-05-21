Salma Hayek tells of her dire experience with COVID-19

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Salma Hayek recounted her experience with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. The actress said that the severity of her situation almost got her admitted to a hospital. Hayek had to spend seven weeks isolated at home and her doctors put her on oxygen.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very sick," said the actress, "I said: 'No, thank you. I prefer to die at home.'"

The Mexican actress and producer confessed that she thought she was going to die when she contracted the virus last year, and says she has not finished recovering.

Hayek, 54, was privileged to be able to stay in her London mansion in isolation and on oxygen while battling the disease. During that period of isolation, Hayek was able to stay away from her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 58, and daughter Valentina Paloma, 13, in the quiet of her own home.

Despite having returned to work on Ridley Scott's House of Gucci in April, Hayek reveals that she still doesn't feel as energetic as she once did. About her last job, she says, "It wasn't for long. It was easy. The perfect job just for the return to work. At a certain point I started doing [virtual meetings] with Zoom, but I could only do a few because I was so tired," she said.

Hayek is just one of the celebrities who have publicly shared their experiences with COVID-19 in the last year.